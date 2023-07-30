Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

