Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.