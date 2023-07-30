Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

