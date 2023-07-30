Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $244,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.49.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

