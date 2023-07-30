Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 926 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,186 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,337 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

