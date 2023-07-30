Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,387 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:EME opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $212.71.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.