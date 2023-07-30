Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,146 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,087,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permian Resources Stock Performance

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

