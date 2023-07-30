Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.00) to GBX 532 ($6.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.99) to GBX 535 ($6.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.67) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a research report on Thursday.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

