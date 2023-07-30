Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.69

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.69 and last traded at $192.90, with a volume of 759567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

