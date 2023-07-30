Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

