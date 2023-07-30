AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

