B. Riley Weighs in on Rogers Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Rogers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $167.18 on Friday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

