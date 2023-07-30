Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Stephens

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $21.01 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $338.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Insider Activity

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

