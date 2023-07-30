Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.06 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $409.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

