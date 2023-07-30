Barclays Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $954.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $928.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $932.91 and a 200-day moving average of $882.61.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

