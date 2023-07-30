Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BCS reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Barclays Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BCS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barclays by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

