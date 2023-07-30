Barrington Research Increases Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $41.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.