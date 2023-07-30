Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

CCCS stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

