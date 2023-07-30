Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

