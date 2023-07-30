Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 815 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 815 ($10.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.81) to GBX 887 ($11.37) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.28) to GBX 825 ($10.58) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 700 ($8.98) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $810.40.

Beazley Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Beazley has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

