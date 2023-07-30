Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 825 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.28) to GBX 825 ($10.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.81) to GBX 887 ($11.37) in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 700 ($8.98) in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($10.90) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.40.

Beazley Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Beazley has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

