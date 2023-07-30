Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becle in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Becle has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.68.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

