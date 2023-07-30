Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $762,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

