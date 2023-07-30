Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XAIR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Price Performance

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.37. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 567,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.