Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,602,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 6,329,255 shares.The stock last traded at $18.52 and had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $52,090,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $40,273,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $17,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

