BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.