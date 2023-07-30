BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
