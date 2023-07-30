Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.