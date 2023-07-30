BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.