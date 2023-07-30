BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXC. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXC opened at $92.78 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $843.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

