Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.94.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

