BMO Capital Markets Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $86.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.54 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.54, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $537,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

