BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CU. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.88.

CU opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$32.89 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

