Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.63) to GBX 690 ($8.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.62) to GBX 860 ($11.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

