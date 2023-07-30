boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.60).

Several research firms have issued reports on BOO. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 55 ($0.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.58) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.09) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO stock opened at GBX 39.37 ($0.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.96 ($0.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.95. The company has a market capitalization of £500.00 million, a PE ratio of -656.17 and a beta of 1.81.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.