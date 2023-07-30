Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BXP opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

