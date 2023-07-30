Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $61.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

BSX stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

