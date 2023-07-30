Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $69.89

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.89, but opened at $68.21. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 382,418 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

