Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

