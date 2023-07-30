Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Target Price at $72.20

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 47.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

