Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $41.00

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.
GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,046,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,377,000.
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.