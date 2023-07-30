Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $4.66

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 6.1 %

TLRY stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.