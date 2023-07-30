Brokerages Set Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Target Price at $17.60

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRE. TheStreet downgraded Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

