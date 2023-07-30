Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 192,097 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

