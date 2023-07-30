Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,070,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 684,001 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $946.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,560. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

