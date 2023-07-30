Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.