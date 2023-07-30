Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caesarstone by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTE stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

