Cambium Networks (CMBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.18-$1.26 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.15-$0.27 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMBM opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $24.19.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

