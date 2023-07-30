Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. Cameco has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

