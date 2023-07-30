Camping World (CWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CWH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 71.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

