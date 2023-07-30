Canaccord Genuity Group Increases InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $55.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $17,811,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $18,441,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

